RSF Accused of Genocide and Mass Graves in al-Fasher

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have buried hundreds of civilians in mass graves and burned others in a desperate attempt to hide the atrocities committed in the city of al-Fasher, according to local medical sources.

The Sudan Doctors Network stated on Sunday that RSF fighters “collected hundreds of bodies from the streets and neighborhoods, burying some in mass graves and burning others to conceal evidence of their crimes against civilians.”

The group described the killings as “a full-fledged genocide” and “a violation of all international and religious norms,” adding that mutilating corpses and denying proper burial constitutes crimes against humanity.

“The situation in al-Fasher has surpassed a humanitarian catastrophe and become a systematic genocide, targeting human life and dignity amid deafening international silence,” the statement continued.

The network emphasized that “RSF crimes cannot be erased by burying or burning.”

It called on the international community to immediately launch an independent investigation into the atrocities.

A report from Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab in late October presented satellite evidence of mass killings and visible pools of blood from space.

The UN Human Rights Office in Sudan confirmed that “brutal attacks” have intensified in al-Fasher since RSF forces seized the capital of North Darfur on October 26.

UN representative Li Fung said al-Fasher “has witnessed an escalation of brutal attacks” over the past ten days.

Describing al-Fasher as “a city of grief,” Fung added, “Civilians who survived 18 months of siege are now enduring atrocities of unimaginable scale.”

“Hundreds have been killed, including women, children, and the wounded who sought refuge in hospitals and schools. Entire families were slaughtered while fleeing. Others have simply disappeared,” she said.

Since taking control of the city, RSF forces have committed ethnic massacres, arbitrary detentions, and sexual violence, while preventing civilians from escaping.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned that civilians trapped in the city are being blocked from leaving, raising fears of ongoing “summary executions, rape, and ethnically motivated violence.”

Aid groups report a mass exodus from al-Fasher. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that around 82,000 people have fled the city and surrounding areas as of November 4.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) noted that many families arriving in Tawila brought “children who are not their own,” having been separated from parents during the chaos.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported “extremely high levels of malnutrition among children and adults,” while local aid workers say some families survive on just one meal a day.

The war between Sudan’s army and the RSF, now in its 19th month, has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Despite regional and international mediation efforts, human rights groups warn the conflict is spiraling into one of the worst genocides of the 21st century.

