Extremist Jewish Settlers Destroy 40 Olive Trees in Mikhmas

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of extremist Jewish settlers attacked and destroyed dozens of olive trees in the Palestinian town of Mikhmas, northeast of Occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that settlers stormed the Al-Hay area of Mikhmas on Sunday and cut down about 40 olive trees belonging to farmer Asaad Kan’an.

The Governorate condemned the assault, describing it as “part of the ongoing crimes committed against Palestinian citizens and their lands.”

According to a recent report by the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture, the Israeli occupation authorities uprooted nearly 1,608 olive trees in different parts of the West Bank between December 4 and 11.

