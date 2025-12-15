  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Extremist Jewish Settlers Destroy 40 Olive Trees in Mikhmas

15 December 2025 - 07:54
News ID: 1761891
Source: News Websites
Extremist Jewish Settlers Destroy 40 Olive Trees in Mikhmas

Extremist settlers stormed the town of Mikhmas and cut down 40 olive trees belonging to a Palestinian farmer. The Jerusalem Governorate condemned the attack as part of ongoing crimes against Palestinians.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of extremist Jewish settlers attacked and destroyed dozens of olive trees in the Palestinian town of Mikhmas, northeast of Occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate reported that settlers stormed the Al-Hay area of Mikhmas on Sunday and cut down about 40 olive trees belonging to farmer Asaad Kan’an.

The Governorate condemned the assault, describing it as “part of the ongoing crimes committed against Palestinian citizens and their lands.”

According to a recent report by the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture, the Israeli occupation authorities uprooted nearly 1,608 olive trees in different parts of the West Bank between December 4 and 11.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha