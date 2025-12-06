Israeli Criminal Forces Shot Martyr Palestinian Man After Friday Prayers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man as he was leaving a mosque in the northern West Bank on Friday, while raids and settler attacks across several villages left more Palestinians injured and property damaged.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed in a Friday statement that 38-year-old Bahaa Abdel Rahman Rashid martyred after Israeli soldiers shot him in the head during clashes in the village of Odala.

Tensions erupted following Friday prayers, with Israeli forces firing live bullets and tear gas at Palestinians in the area.

Witnesses and residents reported that Israeli troops were patrolling Odala and threw tear gas canisters at worshippers exiting the mosque after prayers.

Rashid was fatally struck by live fire during the ensuing clashes.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that its crews treated a man with a severe gunshot wound to the head, performing CPR at the scene before his death was confirmed.

Separately, Wafa news agency reported that at least two Palestinians were injured Thursday evening during confrontations after Israeli forces raided the Jalazon refugee camp north of Ramallah.

During the raid, Israeli soldiers used live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas.

In another incident, Israeli settlers set fire to two vehicles and painted racist graffiti during an early-morning attack on the village of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, according to local reports.

Residents said the assault occurred at dawn Friday, when groups of settlers broke into the village and targeted civilian property.

Additionally, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers working their land in Khirbet Yarza, east of Tubas.

Mukhles Masa’eed, head of the Yarza village council, said the assault resulted in the destruction of several olive trees in the area.

