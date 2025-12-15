Israeli Authorities Uproot Over 1,600 Olive Trees in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian report released on Saturday documented that Israeli occupation authorities uprooted around 1,608 olive trees in different areas of the West Bank between December 4 and 11.

The report, published by the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture on its Facebook page, highlighted a “significant escalation in attacks carried out by settlers and the occupation army against Palestinian farmers across various West Bank governorates.”

It stated that the total number of damaged trees reached 1,608, including 477 olive trees in al-Khalil Governorate in the southern West Bank alone.

The report further noted that Israeli assaults during this period involved land leveling, uprooting trees, destroying hundreds of meters of irrigation networks, stealing agricultural equipment, and preventing farmers from accessing their lands during the olive harvest season.

It added that, within the same timeframe, the occupation army issued hundreds of demolition notices for livestock pens and tents, while also seizing dozens of agricultural dunums in multiple areas of the West Bank.

According to the report’s findings, the attacks mainly targeted agricultural lands and fruit-bearing trees, reflecting an intensifying settlement-driven policy. The losses were estimated at approximately $1.335 million.

The Ministry of Agriculture warned that these ongoing violations “pose a serious threat to Palestinian food security and deliberately target the olive sector with the aim of land confiscation.”

Earlier, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that Israel seized 2,800 dunums of Palestinian-owned land in November through orders of “seizure, expropriation, and modification of state land boundaries.”

The commission also revealed that since the beginning of 2025, Israeli occupation authorities have issued 53 military seizure orders, marking a sharp rise in the use of such pretexts to take control of Palestinian land.

