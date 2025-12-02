Palestinian Embassy in Nairobi commemorates International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Embassy of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Kenya marked today, Monday, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, at the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi.

The event focused on the latest developments in the State of Palestine, including the escalating attacks by settlers and their acts of terror in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, particularly during the olive harvesting season.

The event witnessed a large attendance of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Kenya, as well as representatives of United Nations agencies and organizations.

Brotherly and friendly countries, in their official statements, expressed their supportive stance towards the Palestinian people and their endorsement of their legitimate rights and just cause.

The event included the screening of a short film documenting settlers’ attacks in the West Bank, in addition to a photo exhibition presenting facts issued by United Nations institutions, showcasing images documenting violations by the occupation and its settlers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

......................

End/ 257