Over 3,400 Palestinian Trees Damaged by Israeli Attacks in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture reported on Thursday that 3,413 trees, most of them olive trees, were damaged in different areas of the West Bank due to attacks by Israeli occupation forces and settlers between December 11 and 18 of this year.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the ministry noted that the past week witnessed a sharp escalation in attacks, causing extensive harm to the Palestinian agricultural sector.

The ministry explained that its field teams documented widespread damage to thousands of trees, with Ramallah and Nablus governorates suffering the highest levels of destruction from Israeli assaults.

The report highlighted that the attacks included bulldozing farmland, uprooting trees, destroying hundreds of meters of irrigation networks, killing and stealing sheep, damaging animal feed, and destroying poultry farms.

According to the ministry’s data, the total value of damages during this period exceeded $2.5 million.

The ministry stressed that Israel continues its policies of land confiscation, issuing demolition orders, and forcing farmers to uproot their own trees, aiming to inflict psychological and moral harm by targeting the olive tree, a symbol of Palestinian identity and resilience.

In a previous report, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission revealed that Israel seized about 2,800 dunums of Palestinian land in November through seizure orders, expropriation, and boundary changes to so-called “state lands.”

The commission’s data further showed that since the beginning of 2025, Israeli authorities have issued 53 land seizure orders for military purposes, reflecting a significant escalation in the use of such measures under the pretext of security control.

