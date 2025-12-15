Protesters rally outside UK Parliament to condemn Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Protesters gathered outside the UK Parliament in Westminster to denounce what they described as the ongoing genocide by the Israeli regime in the Holy Land, stressing the urgency of raising awareness as the world approaches the celebration of Christmas.

The demonstration highlighted growing global concern over Israel’s aggression in Gaza and the mounting loss of life. Activists standing in solidarity with Palestine noted that their advocacy continues to face repercussions.

The remembrance event honored Palestinians killed during nearly three years of violence. A children’s choir performed poems and songs expressing solidarity with Palestinian families and children who lost their lives, while elders recited a group song titled “The Olive Tree” to draw attention to restrictions imposed on Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season.

Shahmina Alam, sister of Kamran Ahmad of the Filton24 group currently on hunger strike, delivered the keynote address. She described her brother’s deteriorating health, saying he has become “like a paper clip in a paper bag.” Ahmad is now on day 35 of his hunger strike and has been hospitalized twice. Eight hunger strikers are approaching 42 days without food.

Participants observed two minutes of silence for Palestinian victims and activists, including the Filton24 prisoners. The crowd chanted slogans demanding an end to the violence and urging the UK government to meet the hunger strikers’ demands.

.....................

End/ 257