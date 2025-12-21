Photos: Second “Resistance Family” event held under title Yalda of Power

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – the second “Resistance Family” event, titled Yalda of Power, was held at the Koushk Bagh-e Honar in the Abbasabad cultural and tourism district, with the participation of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs. The event focused on honoring the families of martyrs and revisiting narratives of the 12-day Sacred Defense, with the presence of martyr families and a group of cultural and artistic activists from across the country.