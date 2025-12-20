Lebanese Friday Sermons Stress Unity, Resistance Against Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Friday prayer leaders emphasized the importance of national solidarity and unity among different denominations, describing it as the path to strengthening Lebanon and the wider Islamic nation. This week’s sermons focused on warnings against American and Western projects in the region, while clerics criticized political corruption and government inefficiency.

They stressed that resistance and national unity remain the only means of protecting Lebanon from Israeli aggression and internal crises.

The sermons highlighted four central themes: fighting domestic corruption, confronting Western domination, supporting the resistance and army, and reinforcing national unity.

Clerics also underlined the responsibility of Islamic countries to defend Palestine and oppose Israeli actions.

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, speaking at Imam Hussein Mosque in Beirut’s southern suburb of Burj al-Barajneh, said serving the people, ensuring social justice, and combating corruption are the essence of true obedience to God. He condemned exploitation of the poor and violations of workers’ rights as grave sins.

Qabalan denounced reliance on Washington and described Israel as “terrorism backed by the United States.” He reaffirmed that Lebanon’s security depends on resistance, the army, and national unity.

Sheikh Ali Taha, delivering the sermon at Imam Ali Mosque in Hermel, warned of Western projects, saying the U.S. deals with nations solely based on its own interests.

He accused Washington of using democracy and human rights as tools of domination.

Referring to incidents of Quran desecration in Western countries, he said such acts reveal double standards and hostility toward religious values, framing them as part of a broader project to undermine Islamic identity.

He added that unconditional U.S. support for Israel enables crimes against Palestinians, urging greater awareness, adherence to the Quran, and strengthening of faith culture as countermeasures.

Sayyed Ali Fadlallah, in his sermon at Harat Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburb, pointed to intensified Israeli attacks on southern and Bekaa regions. He said Israeli surveillance drones have even penetrated Beirut’s skies, while ceasefire committees have failed to act.

Fadlallah warned that Israel seeks to pressure negotiations through military escalation and urged the Lebanese government to adopt a firm stance in ceasefire talks.

He called for internal unity, overcoming divisions, and mobilizing domestic and international resources to thwart Israeli objectives.

He also urged the government to address the demands of public sector employees and teachers.

On Palestine, he said Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza and destruction of homes and farmland in the West Bank aim to alter demographics and erase the Palestinian issue. He stressed that Arab and Islamic countries must fulfill their responsibility to support the Palestinian people.

/129