One killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: One person was killed on Sunday in a new Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media reports.

Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Yatar, located in southern Lebanon, resulting in the death of one individual.

According to Mehr, the Israeli army later claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it had targeted a Hezbollah military unit in the Yatar area.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions and an increase in Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon. Lebanese officials have previously said they received warnings from Arab and international sources indicating that Israel may be preparing for a large-scale military operation against Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets have reported that the Israeli military has placed its forces on alert and is readying itself for an extensive assault on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

