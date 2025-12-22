Shia Cleric: Gaza Urgently Needs Global Human Solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjatul Islam Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi has stated that today the people of Palestine are in the greatest need of global human solidarity. He said that on one hand they are suffering under the oppression and brutality of the occupying Zionist regime, and on the other hand they are facing helpless and dire conditions amid severe cold weather.

He emphasized that for the survival of humanity, it has become imperative to stop the savage alliance of imperialism and Zionism and their oppressive conduct, as these forces remain the biggest obstacles to human rights, peace, and justice across the world.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Human Solidarity, he pointed out that people in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Kashmir, and Rohingya communities across the globe are also waiting for human solidarity.

He said that the decades-long oppression in these regions stands as a serious question mark on the conscience of the international community.

Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi further stated that the fundamental principles of human solidarity are justice, equality, and peace. However, he expressed regret that today human solidarity is under the greatest threat from unjust and exploitative systems created by humans themselves. For genuine global solidarity, an equitable system is essential.

He reminded that although the International Day of Human Solidarity has been observed since 2005, the twenty-first century continues to witness the same oppression, wars, and occupations that plagued previous centuries, often in even more dangerous and destructive forms. According to him, the key to global peace lies solely in human solidarity, which has the capacity to bring peace to families, societies, states, and the entire world.

Expressing deep concern, he said that the challenges facing humanity are all rooted in flawed, man-made systems. These outdated and unjust structures have become the greatest barriers to peace, equality, and human solidarity worldwide.

Sajid Ali Naqvi added that with the beginning of the twenty-first century, announcements were made regarding funds and initiatives for global human solidarity, yet during the same century Afghanistan and Iraq were subjected to relentless bombardment, atrocities were committed in the Middle East and Myanmar, and Gaza, Beirut, and Damascus were turned into testing grounds for imperialist and Zionist aggression.

He said that women and children have been subjected to treatment rarely seen in history, and despite imposed agreements, these atrocities continue today in their most brutal forms. He stressed that merely observing a Day of Solidarity is not enough to resolve these issues; rather, the United Nations must strictly implement its charter and resolutions.

In conclusion, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi asserted that the greatest obstacle to global human solidarity is the oppressive role of imperialism and Zionism, and without restraining these forces, lasting peace and genuine human solidarity in the world cannot be achieved.