Israeli army plans to arm 10,000 reserve soldiers at home: Media

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli army plans to arm about 10,000 reserve soldiers with firearms that will be kept permanently in their homes, a step described as a lesson drawn from the Oct. 7, 2023 events, local media said Sunday.

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, the move focuses on Division “David” (96), a formation established about a year ago that relies on older reservists – typically ages 40 to 60 – who volunteer to return to service after completing their reserve obligations.

The soldiers “will receive an M4 or upgraded M16 rifle, magazines, a combat vest and a helmet,” delivered to their homes to enable immediate call-up to their battalion sector in the event of an emergency, the paper said. The weapons would be stored in large safes provided by the army.

“Rifles to be kept at home year-round, aiming to dramatically cut response times in future emergencies,” it added.

Under the plan, the reservists would wear uniforms only for several weeks a year, meaning the rifles would remain in their personal possession most of the time while they are civilians, according to the report.

Israeli military officials cited the Oct. 7 events as a pivotal lesson, marking a significant shift from prewar policy, when many soldiers, including combat troops, were barred from taking weapons home over concerns about theft or safety incidents during leave, the paper said.

Israel has about 400,000 reserve soldiers, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. Israeli military data show 923 officers and soldiers have been killed since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, Israel continues to violate the agreement by failing to allow in the agreed quantities of medical aid trucks, deepening what the health ministry described as a critical and ongoing health emergency.

