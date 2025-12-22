Scottish cities hold mass march for Palestine at Christmas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scottish cities witnessed large-scale demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause and in protest against genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, as well as settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The march, titled “The Palestinian Christ’s Birth March,” brought together Scottish activists alongside members of the Palestinian and Arab communities, as well as participants from diverse religious backgrounds, including Muslims, Christians, and anti-Zionist Jews. Demonstrators raised Palestinian flags, banners supporting Palestine, and images documenting civilian suffering in Gaza, particularly children killed by hunger, cold, and Israeli bombardment, while chanting slogans calling for freedom for Palestine.

In a statement, the Genocide and Gaza Emergency Committee (GGEC), which organized the march, said that Gaza has been reduced to devastation amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire, continuous killings, and acts of genocide under a colonial occupation. It added that the West Bank is facing threats of annexation, daily killings, and settler violence, while fear overshadows the city of Bethlehem during the holiday season.

Organizers conveyed a message of solidarity and compassion on the occasion of Christmas, expressing support for Palestinians enduring mass displacement, harsh winter conditions, and settler attacks.

