Glasgow Central Mosque condemns racist vandalism as attack on unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scotland’s largest mosque has condemned an act of vandalism after its wall was defaced with racist graffiti, calling it an attack on the city’s spirit of unity and diversity.

Glasgow Central Mosque said it was “deeply upset” after discovering the words “Scots First” spray-painted on one of its outer walls, according to The Scotsman.

The graffiti appeared earlier this week on the building, which stands as the first purpose-built mosque in Glasgow and a landmark for the city’s Muslim community.

In a statement shared on Instagram alongside an image of the damage, mosque representatives said they remain proud of their role within Glasgow’s civic life and will continue to make the city welcoming for people of all backgrounds.

The post read: “We were deeply upset to find graffiti on the wall of the Mosque today. Glasgow Central Mosque has always been proud of its place within civic society here in Glasgow. We say ‘People Make Glasgow’, and Muslims are very much part of that.”

The statement went on to highlight Scottish Muslims’ contributions across business, politics, education, healthcare, and other sectors, reaffirming the mosque’s commitment to “bringing light to the city” through community programs that help the vulnerable.

The mosque also stressed that such acts of vandalism “do not represent the values of Glasgow or Scotland,” adding that the city’s well-known warmth, diversity, and sense of community “will always prevail.”

Founded in the early 1980s, Glasgow Central Mosque is one of Scotland’s most prominent Islamic institutions and regularly hosts interfaith events aimed at promoting understanding among communities.

