Scottish mosques tighten security after Islamophobic attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mosques across Scotland have increased their security following a series of Islamophobic acts and attacks on Islamic centers, with the country’s largest mosque in Glasgow now under 24-hour protection, local media reported.

Omar Afzal from the Scottish Association of Mosques said there was “a great deal of fear and concern within the community,” stressing, “There is a real sense of threat. Mosques across the country are really looking at their security measures and increasing them.”

“Some centers had already hired guards. Glasgow Central Mosque is now under round-the-clock protection as a result of incidents in recent months,” he told LBC.

The Anadolu reported on Saturday night that these measures followed several violent incidents. In March, a teenager threw paint over a mosque in Aberdeen and smashed a window while people were inside. The following month, vandals targeted a mosque in Elgin for the third time, damaging several windows.

In this regard, the Newton Mearns Islamic Centre recently revealed that a man had attacked a schoolgirl in the street and threatened Muslims.

In August, a Scottish court sentenced a 17-year-old to 10 years in prison for plotting to set fire to the Muslim Centre in Greenock.