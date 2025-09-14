Islamophobia in France; Foreign suspects flee Paris after desecrate a mosque with pig heads

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Paris prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday that the individuals responsible for placing decapitated pig heads outside several mosques in the Ile-de-France region earlier this week are foreign nationals who fled the country immediately after the incidents.

The desecrations occurred overnight on September 9 in multiple locations, including Paris, Malakoff, Montreuil, Montrouge, and Gentilly.

According to BFM TV, prosecutors stated that the acts were carried out by foreign nationals with the apparent intention of inciting unrest within France.

A farmer in Normandy contacted authorities after selling approximately ten pig heads to two men whose vehicle bore Serbian license plates.

Subsequent CCTV footage confirmed the same vehicle’s presence in Paris, capturing two suspects placing pig heads outside mosque entrances.

Investigators suspect the individuals used a Croatian phone line, which was later tracked crossing the French-Belgian border early Tuesday, shortly after the incidents.

The Civil Liberties Protection Section of the Paris prosecutor’s office has taken over the case, pursuing charges of “intentional violence” motivated by religion and “serving the interests of a foreign power.”

This charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to six years.

Authorities are also investigating the suspects for “public incitement to hatred or violence” based on ethnicity, origin, or religion, which could result in a one-year prison term.

