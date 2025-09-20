Islamphobe man pleads guilty to mosque arson in Minnesota

AhlulBayt News Agency: A man from Plymouth has admitted to setting fires at two mosques in the Twin Cities and now faces a prison sentence of over six years.

Jackie Rahm Little, 38, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to charges of arson and destruction of religious property, classified as a hate crime.

On April 23, 2023, Little ignited a fire in the bathroom of Masjid Omar Islamic Center in Minneapolis using a piece of cardboard. He was interrupted by an employee and left behind a gas canister.

The following day, he targeted Masjid Al-Rahma, also known as the Mercy Islamic Center, in Bloomington. He used gasoline to set fire to the third-floor hallway and stairwell. Forty children were inside for daycare but evacuated safely. The damage exceeded $378,000.

According to MPR News, Little has a documented history of severe mental illness. His plea deal includes a prison term of 63 to 78 months and restitution payments.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations welcomed the guilty plea. Executive Director Jaylani Hussein, who was present during the fire, shared his experience.

“I recall pulling children from the daycare and evacuating worshipers from the mosque,” Hussein said in a statement.

He added, “This attack shocked our community. We welcome accountability and will continue to push for stronger protections for Minnesota’s places of worship.”

Little’s sentencing will take place at a later date.

Federal officials also suspect Little of vandalizing Representative Ilhan Omar’s office, a Somali police officer’s squad car, and the Somali Mall in 2023.

