Islamophobia;

New York mayoral Muslim candidate receives NYPD protection after hate threats from Texas man

20 September 2025 - 11:08
News ID: 1728890
Source: Anadolu
Texas resident Jeremy Fistel has been indicted for making violent, anti-Muslim threats against New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A man from Texas has been formally charged for making violent, anti-Muslim threats against New York Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, who is currently leading the race for mayor in New York City’s 2025 election, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

ABC News reported that Jeremy Fistel, 44, was arrested earlier this month in Plano, Texas. He has pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment, which includes charges of “terroristic threat” classified as a hate crime.

Prosecutors allege that Fistel sent threatening voicemails and online messages in June and July, telling Mamdani to “go back to Uganda before someone shoots you in the head,” warning him to “watch your back every second,” and stating that he and his family “deserve to die.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz responded firmly, saying, “We take threats of violence against any office holder extremely seriously. There is no room for hate or bigotry in our political discourse.”

Following the threats, Mamdani was assigned a security detail by the NYPD as he continues his campaign against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams.

Mamdani’s campaign expressed appreciation for the DA’s response, stating that the threats reflect “a broader climate of hate that has no place in our city.”

