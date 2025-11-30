UK to Restrict Taxi Use for Asylum Seekers’ Medical Visits

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The UK government will bar asylum seekers from using taxis for medical appointments beginning in February, after disclosures that the Home Office spends nearly £15.8 million a year on such transport.

Under the new policy, asylum seekers will be required to use buses or other public transit, regardless of the urgency of their medical needs.

Taxi travel will be permitted only in exceptional, documented cases — including serious medical conditions, pregnancy, or physical disabilities — and will need prior Home Office authorization.

The change comes after a BBC investigation revealed costly outliers, including a £600, 250-mile taxi journey arranged for a GP visit.

Many high-cost trips have stemmed from asylum seekers being relocated far from hospitals where they receive ongoing treatments, such as chemotherapy.

Civil society groups, including Citizens UK, have long urged the government to provide free public transport passes to help asylum seekers reach healthcare facilities and schools.

A pilot program in Oxford began in 2024, and Scotland plans to introduce free travel for asylum seekers by 2026.

Currently, asylum seekers are allowed one free return bus trip per week, with taxis arranged for additional medical appointments — a practice that has generated significant expense.

