Trump Preparing for Direct Contact With Maduro, Signals Shift in Venezuela Strategy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): US President Donald Trump has told his advisers he plans to initiate direct communication with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, according to administration officials. They say the move marks a significant moment in Washington’s approach to Caracas and suggests that immediate US missile strikes or ground operations are unlikely.

One official familiar with the discussions said, “Nobody is planning to go in and shoot him or snatch him — at this point. I wouldn’t say never, but that’s not the plan right now.” The comments come amid heightened speculation over potential US military action.

The shift in tone follows the deaths of at least 83 people in 21 missile strikes on vessels allegedly transporting drugs during the US military campaign in the Caribbean known as “Operation Southern Spear.”

**************

End/ 345C