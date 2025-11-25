Yemen Voices Strong Support for Lebanon, Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen’s Foreign Ministry announced its firm support for Lebanon and its Resistance forces, condemning continued “Israeli” attacks and warning that targeted assassinations reveal the occupying regime’s political and military failure. The statement followed the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Haitham al-Tabatabai, who was killed in a recent “Israeli” strike.

The ministry said al-Tabatabai played a crucial role in defending Lebanon and contributing to the wider Resistance Axis. It stressed that “Israel’s” reliance on assassinations and repeated assaults reflects its inability to achieve its goals through direct confrontation.

Yemen also criticized the stance of certain Arab and Islamic governments, accusing them of complicity with Tel Aviv. It expressed regret over what it described as the international community’s silence toward “Israeli” actions in Lebanon and Palestine.

Reaffirming its position, the ministry reiterated Yemen’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and its continued support for Lebanon’s Resistance forces.

