Zionist Regime Defies Ceasefire, Killing Two Children in Drone Strike

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An Israeli regime drone attack killed two Palestinian children in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, medical sources said, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect last month. The strike targeted the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.

Witnesses told Al Jazeera that Israeli drones dropped a bomb on a group of civilians near al-Farabi School on Saturday morning.

The attack killed two brothers, Juma and Fadi Tamer Abu Assi. The boys were rushed to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis with critical injuries. They were later pronounced dead, medical sources confirmed.

The targeted area lies beyond the so-called Yellow Line, which marks the Israeli regime forces’ redeployment boundary under the ceasefire agreement that began on October 10, sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli regime carried out ground, naval, and air assaults across several areas of Gaza.

Three Palestinians were wounded by Israeli artillery and airstrikes in al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis, medical sources reported.

Israeli warplanes also struck the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City. Additional attacks targeted eastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

The latest violence followed Friday’s killing of another Palestinian by Israeli regime drone fire beyond the Yellow Line in Bani Suheila, according to Nasser Medical Complex.

The Israeli regime has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 170,000 since October 2023.

It has repeatedly violated the October truce, prompting Hamas to urge the international community to force the Israeli regime to respect the agreement.

**************

End/ 345C