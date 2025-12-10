The Prophet of Mercy: A Shared Legacy for the Entire Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Citing verse 112 of Surah Hud, “So remain steadfast as you have been commanded, you and those who turn in repentance with you, and do not transgress”, Iranian Sunni cleric said the steadfastness of the Seal of the Messengers (peace be upon him), along with his unwavering belief in the divine mission he pursued, became the driving force behind the advancement of his prophetic movement.

Akhund Haqiqi noted that anyone committed to the Muhammadan path must recognize that perseverance constitutes a fundamental principle within the teachings of the Noble Prophet (peace be upon him).

Describing the Prophet of Mercy (p.b.u.h) as the collective heritage of the entire Islamic Ummah, Haqiqi said the Prophet’s contemporaries unanimously attested to his noble character, purity, trustworthiness, honesty, and chivalry, affirming that he never violated anyone’s rights or engaged in injustice.

He added that the Prophet (p.b.u.h) never abandoned his compassionate nature or his dedication to promoting justice. He lived among the people, shared their daily experiences, and remained present with them in all circumstances.

Highlighting one of the Prophet’s earliest measures in Medina, Haqiqi pointed to the establishment of bonds of brotherhood among Muslims, saying the widely accepted principle that “Muslims are brothers” derives from this decisive initiative.

The Sunni cleric emphasized that love, connection, gentleness, and tolerance were central pillars of the Prophet’s governance, underlining his insistence on removing hostility and resentment from society.

Akhund Haqiqi concluded that one of the remarkable features of the Prophet’s life (peace be upon him) was his constant dedication to guidance, education, and moral cultivation. Throughout his noble life, he said, the Prophet never ceased working for the advancement of humanity toward truth and righteousness.

