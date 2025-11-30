Lebanese MP Denounces Israeli Strike That Killed Senior Hezbollah Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, has denounced the recent “Israeli” strike that killed senior Lebanese Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabatabai, describing it as a direct assault on the Lebanese state, its people, and the Resistance.

Speaking on Friday to the al-Modon news portal, Raad said Lebanon had both the right and responsibility to respond in ways that halt ongoing “Israeli” violations of the country’s sovereignty.

He said the appropriate course is to compel the “Israeli” side to end hostilities and withdraw from Lebanese territory. “The useful stance that we call for and encourage is compelling the enemy to halt hostilities and withdraw. After that, border issues can be discussed, and we are clearly against any political negotiations with the enemy,” he stated.

Raad criticized the latest proposal by US envoy Tom Barrack, saying it disregarded the 2024 ceasefire agreement between Lebanese Hezbollah and the “Israeli” occupation, and instead pushed Lebanon toward surrender and normalization.

Tabatabai, a founding member of Lebanese Hezbollah and its longstanding chief of staff, known as “Sayed Abu Ali”, was killed in an “Israeli” airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs. His assassination, viewed as a major violation of the ceasefire, comes as Washington firmly backs “Tel Aviv.” Tabatabai had played a central role in the group’s formation, strategy, and battlefield leadership.

Raad also addressed reports that Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had warned Lebanese officials of a possible escalation during meetings in Beirut. He said Hezbollah learned details of the discussions indirectly. “It is clearly driven by the Egyptian brothers’ good intentions, but it appears to be a preliminary proposal — or as the Lebanese say, an idea spoken out loud,” he noted.

Local media reported that Abdelatty had cautioned Lebanese leaders about the risk of a new “Israeli” war on Lebanon.

Asked about Hezbollah’s relations with President Joseph Aoun, Raad said the relationship is “based on clarity and frankness.” He added, “To Mr. President, Hezbollah is a national component. It is not a terrorist, as the US administration labels it, and it has a recognized role in liberating Lebanon from Zionist occupation.”

Regarding the group’s relationship with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, he said it will depend on “the seriousness of governmental performance and how much it serves the national interest.”

