Lady Fatimah (a.s.), Symbol of Women’s Resistance, Pursuit of Justice in Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iman Muhammad Harb, speaking at the international webinar “Prophetic Tradition, Fatimid Legacy” hosted today by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, stated that Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (a.s.), whom the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) referred to as Umm Abiha (the mother of her father), took a firm stand against injustice and social corruption following the Prophet’s passing.

She noted that Lady Fatimah advised the women of the Muhajirun and Ansar to uphold the principle of enjoining good and forbidding wrongdoing, citing the Qur’anic verse, “The believing men and believing women are allies of one another. They enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong.”

Harb emphasized that these positions underscore the central role of women in defending truth and resisting oppression. She referenced the well-known hadith stating, “He who remains silent in the face of truth is a mute devil,” while stressing that Islam requires confronting injustice with wisdom, sound counsel, and preparedness in the face of adversity.

Harb added that through raising their children with values such as love, tolerance, and respect, women have the capacity to break cycles of violence and build a generation grounded in peace and responsibility. She highlighted their influence in education and media, where women promote dialogue, correct misconceptions, and serve as tangible role models within their communities.

She continued by noting women’s contributions in civil society through anti-violence initiatives and victim support, and in religious and intellectual fields through advocacy for mercy and justice using moderate discourse. In politics and media, Harb said, women have become powerful voices exposing truth and defending rights. She cited the example of Palestinian media martyrs, including Shireen Abu Akleh, Fatimah Hussein, and Farah Omar, who conveyed the suffering of Palestinians, particularly women and children, to global audiences and influenced public opinion and human rights institutions.

Harb concluded that Lady Fatimah (a.s.) stands as a complete model of resistance against tyranny and deviation. Through her reasoned arguments and steadfast positions, she acted not out of personal interest but in pursuit of a higher mission rooted in loyalty to the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), leading a movement of protest within Islam and illustrating how oppression can be confronted and truth revived.

