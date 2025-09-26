Honoring the High Status of the Master of Resistance and Renewing the Pledge to His Path / From the Blood of Every Martyr, More Martyrs Rise

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Thursday, September 25, 2025, the first anniversary ceremony of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and other martyrs of Islam was held by al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University at the Imam Khomeini School in Qom.

The event, attended by English-speaking students, featured speeches from seminary and university scholars. Hojat al-Islam Sayed Aqa Ali-Reza, Sheikh Mostafa Araki, Sheikh Ali Qomi, and Sayed Shahryar Naqvi were the seminary speakers, while Dr. Reza Bagheri, Dr. Ehsan Bagheri, Mrs. Marzieh Hashemi, and Dr. Zohreh Kharazmi represented the academic participants.

After the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Hojat al-Islam Sayed Shahryar Naqavi referred to the Supreme Leader’s remarks about Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, who said, “Martyr Nasrallah was the eloquent voice of Islam.” Following this, Ammar, a student from Nigeria, recited Du’a Tawassul.

University Guests’ Panel at the First Anniversary Ceremony of Martyr Nasrallah

At the beginning of the academic guests’ discussion, Dr. Kharazmi, a faculty member of World Studies at the University of Tehran, in response to a question about U.S. strategy given the country’s economic situation, said that the financial condition of American families, especially after the 2008 economic crisis, has been unfavorable. She added that 80 percent of women of color face discrimination in seeking employment.

Dr. Ehsan Sharif, a faculty member of the Medical Department at the University of Tehran and an international affairs activist, in response to a question about the future of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated that Western countries have never fulfilled their commitments, whether in nuclear issues or in other cases. For instance, before the Islamic Revolution, France committed to constructing nuclear facilities in Iran but never honored the agreement. Similarly, the United Kingdom was supposed to deliver tanks to Iran under a contract, but it also failed to fulfill its obligations.

He added that Americans killed many Indigenous people. Trump’s treatment of Arab leaders is quite thought-provoking. According to the instructions of Islam, we must distance ourselves from Taghut (tyranny) and move toward Tawhid (monotheism). Part of monotheism is resistance at both individual and national levels, just as Martyr Nasrallah embodied.

Mrs. Marzieh Hashemi, presenter and editorial member of Press TV, in response to a question about U.S. policies against pro-Palestinian activities in the country, said that freedom exists in the U.S. only until one’s activities become influential. If influence is perceived, the government rises against the individual, as in the case of students and faculty members who were suspended or even expelled for supporting Palestine. This, she concluded, is the reality of American human rights.

She added that even now, there are individuals who, due to new immigration laws, are detained solely because of their appearance and then deported. This reflects the hypocrisy of the United States and the entire West. They only speak in words. The people of the world must not be deceived by the West’s propaganda and should understand that the only path is resistance.

Next, Dr. Reza Bagheri, a faculty member of World Studies at the University of Tehran, in response to a question about the current position of the United Kingdom in global politics, said that Britain was considered a superpower during the First and Second World Wars. However, after World War II, it lost its status and has since been influenced by U.S. policies. Some British politicians still view global politics with that historical mindset, while they are puppets of the U.S., and this situation has become more evident during the premiership of Starmer, who is a weak politician.

He added that recently, some Western countries, including the UK and France, have shown interest in recognizing a Palestinian state. Yet this, too, is a hypocritical policy. One must ask, during the two years of massacres of the people of Gaza by the Zionist regime, where were they? Why did they take no action and not even condemn these crimes? This is blatant hypocrisy.

Dr. Bagheri continued, stating that in his view, with the proposal of recognizing Palestine, they are in fact seeking to give time to the U.S. and the Zionist regime to complete their project of establishing “Greater Israel.”

Seminary Guests’ Panel at the First Anniversary Ceremony of Martyr Nasrallah

At the beginning of this panel, Hojat al-Islam Sayed Aqa Ali-Reza, in response to a question about the most important characteristic of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, said that in a hadith, it is stated that a believer has five signs, one of which is Wilayah. It is also mentioned in a hadith that among the five characteristics of a believer, the most important one is Wilayah. Regarding the personality of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, it must be said that he was the embodiment of Wilayah.

Referring to one of the famous interviews of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, he said, “In a well-known interview, Martyr Nasrallah stated that if the Leader explicitly instructs something, we will certainly act upon it. But that is not sufficient. We must also realize that if something pleases the Leader, we are obliged to act accordingly. Therefore, we must study and understand the Leader’s intellectual framework and act precisely in accordance with it.”

Then, Sheikh Mostafa Araki said that Arab leaders must be independent in their decisions and actions, but is there anyone among them who truly is? They are individuals who merely execute the dictates of the U.S. To them it must be said: if you have no religion, at least be free men, and at the very least follow the Arab traditions of your ancestors. All the calamities of the Islamic Ummah stem from neglecting God’s commands and the Holy Quran.

Hojat al-Islam Araki further stated that today the Arab leaders follow the Samaritan of the time, namely Trump, while the Quran has commanded us to shun Taghut (tyranny). If the Islamic leaders were united, no one would dare to attack Islamic lands.

Hojat al-Islam Sayed Shahryar Naqavi, as the third seminary speaker of the session, said that the recent twelve-day war was not merely a conflict between the Zionist regime and Iran, but all Western countries stood on the side of the regime. The Zionists are pursuing the formation of “Greater Israel,” which encompasses parts of Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. Their most important objective is to seize the resources of West Asia. The regime also seeks to turn itself into the global energy hub.

Naqavi added that the next issue is the ideological dimension. Martyr Nasrallah said, “In today’s world, you are either on the side of the oppressed or on the side of the oppressors.” We see that on one side stands the Zionist regime, which is at the forefront of the world’s oppressors, and on the other side stands Iran, which leads the camp of the oppressed, including Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria. It must also be said that in recent years, the front of the oppressed has been growing and strengthening.

Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Ali Qomi, as the final seminary speaker of the session, in response to a question about whether today we are in the peak of the Resistance front or in its decline, said that when the enemy targets an individual, it proves his influence. If Sayed Hassan Nasrallah were not an influential figure, they would not have martyred him; if he were someone who surrendered to oppression, they would not have attacked him. From the blood of every martyr, more martyrs rise.

The event also featured the screening of video clips of the Supreme Leader’s remarks on the status of Martyr Nasrallah and his condolences in Arabic during the Friday Prayer in Fath; a tribute to Martyr Nasrallah by Martyr Haj Qassem Soleimani; the screening of a video clip of Martyr Nasrallah’s speech about the covenant with Imam Hussain (a.s.) with the famous slogan “Labbayk Ya Hussain (a.s.)”; the presentation of commemorative awards to the families of martyrs; a poetry recitation in English about Martyr Nasrallah; and the performance of the anthem Salam Farmandeh (Salute Commander) by children.

