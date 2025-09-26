Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 16 Palestinians

Israeli airstrikes and gunfire on Thursday morning killed at least 16 Palestinians in Gaza, including children, and injured many others, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Israeli strikes have killed several children and other civilians when homes sheltering displaced Palestinian families were pounded in the besieged Gaza Strip amid the international community’s failure to stop the US-backed genocide.

The deadliest attack struck the Abu Dahrouj family home in central Gaza’s al-Zawaida area, which was sheltering displaced people, killing 11 and leaving several trapped under the rubble.

According to emergency services, several children were among the victims whose bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

In Khan Yunis, four people were killed when Israeli warplanes struck the Wadi family home near the Jordanian field hospital, while another civilian was killed by a drone in Bani Suhaila, the Palestinian Information Center added.

Additional strikes caused injuries in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where the Qatrawi family home was bombed, and in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood, where the Abdel Aal family home on Yafa Street was hit, it added.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza started on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to its decades-long campaign of death and devastation against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Israeli regime’s bloody onslaught on the besieged strip has so far killed at least 65,419 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with thousands more feared buried under destroyed buildings.