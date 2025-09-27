Thai Clerical Association Delegation Meets ABWA’s Secretary-General in Tehran

On Thursday, September 25, 2025, members of the Thai Clerical Association residing in Iran visited the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and held talks with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Ramazani described their migration in pursuit of knowledge as a “migration towards God” and stated, “The first fruit of acquiring religious knowledge is that one helps oneself and understands one’s individual and social duties. The second fruit is helping others; you show them the path and the destination, and if you show it correctly, they will follow.”

Emphasizing the necessity of combining intellectual growth with spiritual development, he said, “One must acquire jurisprudential understanding of religion while also attaining spiritual growth. As Imam Ali (a.s.) said, ‘Whoever does not discipline himself has not benefited from his intellect.’ The combination of these two dimensions enables a person to discover himself and connect the talents of knowledge, power, and love that God has placed within him.”

Highlighting that women constitute half of the world’s population, Ayatollah Ramazani stressed the importance of activity in this area. He also invited Thai seminarians to contribute to the Thai-language section of WikiShia.

Before the Secretary-General’s remarks, Ismail Patonan, head of the Thai Clerical Association, introduced the members of the delegation, presented a report on its various activities, and reaffirmed the Association’s readiness to cooperate with the Assembly in promoting and explaining Islamic teachings.