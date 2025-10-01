Photos: “Administrative Ethics” Session Held at AhlulBayt World Assembly with a Speech by Ayatollah Ramazani

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s) International News Agency – ABNA – the “Administrative Ethics” session was held this morning, Wednesday, 1st Oct. 2025, with a speech by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s) World Assembly. The event took place in the Assembly’s conference hall in the city of Qom, attended by its managers and staff.