Ayatollah Ramazani received officials of Legal Department of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Corps in Qom

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency — ABNA — a group of officials from the veterans’ Affairs Center, the Legal Department of the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (a.s.) Corps in Qom, and the head of the Lawyers’ Center of the Judiciary in Qom Province visited the office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and met with Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Assembly’s Secretary-General. During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the need for legal follow-up regarding the damages and harms caused by the 12-day war in international forums.