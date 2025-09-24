Muslim Man Brutally Assaulted in Uttar Pradesh After Parking Dispute

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In another case of mob violence in India, a Muslim man in Kubra Buwal Patti village, Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was tied with a rope and brutally beaten following a dispute over vehicle parking.

According to reports, the incident began when a man named Ritesh asked a villager, identified as Izharuddin, to move his pickup truck from the road. The argument escalated, and Ritesh allegedly mistreated Izharuddin.

Following the stabbing, Ritesh’s relatives and friends launched a violent attack on Izharuddin. They bound him with a rope and assaulted him severely. A video of the assault circulated on social media, sparking outrage and fear among residents. Eyewitnesses said that despite Ritesh’s mother pleading for the attackers to stop, the mob continued the beating.

Local residents described the incident as shocking and demanded swift justice. Vishnupura police stated that an investigation has been launched and those involved are being pursued.

Izharuddin’s family remains in shock over the incident. Muslim organizations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, expressed solidarity with the victim’s family and called for the immediate arrest of the attackers, stressing the need for equal application of the law.

