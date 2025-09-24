Book “Imam Mahdi (a.s.) from the Perspective of Sunnis” Published in Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the Cultural Services and Publications Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the book “Imam Mahdi (a.s.) from the Perspective of Sunnis” by Sayed Fayyaz Hussain Rizvi Kashmiri has been translated into Pashto and published in Afghanistan.

This work, which is translated into Pashto by Anwar Shaahin Khankil, is a scholarly study of Sunni exegetical and narrative sources concerning the belief in the Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.). By combining Quranic analysis, Prophetic (p.b.u.h) traditions, and the views of Sunni scholars, the book presents well-documented arguments on the significance of the Reappearance and Imam Mahdi (a.s.) himself.

The first section of the book is devoted to an in-depth interpretation of five key Quranic verses believed to refer to the identity and mission of Imam Mahdi (a.s.). Drawing on renowned Sunni Quranic exegeses, each verse is analyzed in detail, exploring both its apparent and esoteric meanings.

The second section reviews Prophetic (p.b.u.h) hadiths and the writings of prominent Sunni scholars, discussing topics such as the Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.), the similarity of his name with that of the Prophet (p.b.u.h), and his lineage tracing back to the Immaculate Progeny of the Prophet (p.b.u.h).

Special emphasis is placed on Imam Mahdi (a.s.) as the ninth descendant of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the son of Imam Hassan al-Askari (a.s.). The authenticity of these narrations is examined through the principle of tawatur [multiple-chain transmission of a Hadith], while responding to claims that they are fabricated. Issues such as the “Sardab” [Occultation Basement] and the prolonged life of the Twelfth Imam (a.s.) are also substantiated.

