Far-Right March in London Sparks Islamophobia Concerns and Heightened Tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On September 13, 2025, more than 110,000 demonstrators took part in one of the largest far-right gatherings in the United Kingdom, marching through central London under the banner of the “United Kingdom Unity” rally, led by Tommy Robinson.

The event, framed by organizers as a “freedom of speech celebration,” was marked by anti-immigration rhetoric, Islamophobic slogans, and violent clashes with police. At least 26 officers were injured as authorities sought to keep far-right protesters separated from a counter-demonstration of approximately 5,000 participants.

Observers noted that the rally amplified racist conspiracy theories and anti-Muslim sentiment in the capital. Robinson, a co-founder of the English nationalist movement and a prominent figure in Islamophobic activism, has used books such as Enemy of the State and Silenced to portray Islam in a hostile and one-dimensional manner. His activities, including rallies and appearances in international media, have been widely criticized for fueling anti-Muslim hatred and undermining public trust in democratic institutions.

Human rights advocates and religious leaders warned that such mobilizations erode social cohesion and risk encouraging discrimination and violence against Muslims. They emphasized the urgent need for counter-narratives, intercultural education, interfaith dialogue, and stronger support for human rights to limit hate speech and build a more inclusive and peaceful society.

**************

End/ 345