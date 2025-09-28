Cleric Highlights Link Between Jahiliyah and Modern-Day Prejudices, Stresses Central Role of Media

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an interview with ABNA on the sidelines of the Supreme Council meeting of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Tehran, Hojat al-Islam Navvab, Secretary of the Supreme Council of the Assembly, stated that what prevailed in the Jahiliyah era (Ignorance in the Arabian Peninsula) and continues today is prejudice.

“Those who buried their daughters alive might even have been literate, as they traveled annually from Mecca to Persia, India, and China for trade. Someone who undertakes such journeys surely acquires knowledge. They were not ignorant but prejudiced,” he said.

He added, “Today, the so-called intellectual and educated elite in America are not uneducated either. They are Harvard graduates, yet they are captive to Zionist prejudice. Thus, the meaning of Jahiliyah is not illiteracy but prejudice, which blinds people from understanding reality.”

Regarding the council’s meeting, Navvab explained, “The main theme was media. Both the military and media fronts are important, but the media artillery operates 24 hours a day, unrestricted by location. The more advanced technology becomes, the greater the scale of media operations. Since everyone, young and old, owns a smartphone, media is constantly with us, highly effective, and precise in its impact.”

He emphasized that enemies have conquered the world through media because they took it seriously a century ago. “Today, all major media outlets are controlled by Zionists. Their media whitewashes their crimes and presents them as if no violations occurred. Although the world has risen in protest, their control of media prevents the oppressed from being heard,” he said.

Navvab concluded that the Assembly must prioritize global media presence, stressing, “Even if it suspends all other activities to focus on media, it would not be a mistake.”

