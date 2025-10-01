ABWA Int’l Deputy Meets Head of Lebanese Muslim Scholars Gathering

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Moeinian, Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly met with Sheikh Hassan Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon.

At the beginning of the meeting, Moeinian extended condolences on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary-General of Hezbollah, and his companions. He stated that the Assembly’s mission is not directed toward a specific audience, neither Shiite nor Sunni, but rather to the entire world.

“The Assembly seeks to introduce AhlulBayt (a.s.) to the world. If we introduce the AhlulBayt (a.s.) properly to people across the world, they will find the path of truth themselves,” he said, adding, “The Assembly has no program to directly invite non-Shiite Muslims to Shiism or followers of other religions to Islam. Our goal is to accurately and authentically introduce AhlulBayt (a.s.) to the world.”

For his part, Sheikh Hassan Abdullah said, “For the establishment of this Association, we sought permission from Imam Khomeini (r.a.), and he said, ‘Call to pure Muhammadan (p.b.u.h) Islam and Islamic unity, establish armed Islamic resistance to confront the Zionist occupiers, and God willing, you will be victorious’.”

He further noted that the community still suffers from the loss of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, adding, “We believe this was the path of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah. The Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) passed away, but Islam endured. Imam Hussein (a.s.) was martyred but Islam prevailed. When a commander is martyred, the path does not end; sometimes it even advances. As Imam Khomeini (r.a.) said, ‘Kill us, our nation will become more awakened’.”



