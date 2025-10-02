Hezbollah official: Targeting leaders, demolishing homes won’t break our will

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Daamoush, Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, affirmed that Israel’s attempts to target the party’s leaders, fighters, and their families, as well as the demolition of homes, will not succeed in weakening the resistance or eliminating its will.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Daamoush noted that the resistance “remained at its natural ceiling” despite the sacrifices and losses, asserting that the enemy failed to break the will of the Lebanese people. He also pointed to the failure of attempts to halt and suppress the resistance during the “66-day period” thanks to “heroic epics.”

Daamoush added that the party deliberately maintains media secrecy regarding its capabilities to preserve the element of surprise, affirming that Hezbollah is growing stronger and more prepared to face challenges.

He reiterated the party’s refusal to surrender its weapons and warned against attempts to exploit the Lebanese army or any other party to confront the resistance, considering opposition to these efforts a national responsibility.

Daamoush also held the United States responsible for its unwillingness to sponsor a ceasefire or pressure the Israeli occupation.

He concluded by affirming the intention to move forward on the path of resistance with determination, expressing confidence in victory, and emphasizing that “Lebanon will not return to the time of weakness and frailty.”

...................

End/ 257