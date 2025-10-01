Over 100 Memorial Ceremonies for Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah Held in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s office in Iraq organized more than 100 memorial ceremonies across the country.

Marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Martyr Hashem Safieddine, and their companions, the Assembly’s Iraq office held over 100 commemorative events in various provinces. These ceremonies were aimed at renewing allegiance to the path of resistance, jihad, and martyrdom.

The large-scale gatherings, which symbolized the enduring presence of the Iraqi people in critical religious and political arenas, saw participation from officials, scholars, tribal leaders, seminary students, and diverse segments of society.

Speakers at the events highlighted the significance of striving in the path of God within the school of AhlulBayt (a.s.), as well as the necessity of resistance against oppression and global arrogance.

**************

End/ 345