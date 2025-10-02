Fire at Minneapolis Mosque Entrance Raises Concerns Among Muslim Community

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A fire at the entrance to the basement of Al-Hikma Mosque in Minneapolis has heightened concerns among Muslim leaders, despite fire officials declaring the incident accidental.

The blaze, reported at 5:31 p.m. on Tuesday, was contained to burning clothes and debris near the basement entrance before it could spread inside. No damage was reported to the mosque or its daycare facility, and no injuries occurred.

However, Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), criticized the response, saying neither police nor firefighters questioned witnesses or reviewed surveillance footage. He urged immediate action from law enforcement, warning that “an arsonist should not be left free to strike again.”

Hussein noted that in 2024 alone, 16 attacks on Minnesota mosques were documented. Just last month, a 38-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court to setting fires at mosques in Bloomington and Minneapolis.

The imam of Al-Hikma Mosque expressed frustration, emphasizing that 50 to 60 children attend the mosque’s daycare daily. He said treating the case as “just a small fire in an empty space” fails to recognize the potential danger.

Minneapolis police said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

