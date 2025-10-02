Italian Orientalist Highlights Justice, Consultation, and Monotheism as Pillars of the Islamic System

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): From its inception, Islam has been introduced with the unique feature of linking the worldly and the spiritual, offering a clear framework in social and economic domains. Dr. Laura Vaggia Vaglieri, a prominent Italian scholar and Orientalist, in her book Apologia dell’Islam (Defense of Islam), stated that Islam liberated the human soul from the domination of others and laid the foundation of equality in human society. According to her, in Islam, man is solely a servant of God and is duty-bound to act as a free individual in relation to others.

She emphasized that the fundamental principle of Islam is monotheism, which serves not only as the basis of belief but also as the spirit of knowledge and Islamic methodology. This principle, she noted, frees humanity from all forms of domination and intermediation, while providing the framework for establishing justice and divine order.

Based on Islamic teachings, the Islamic government is obliged to promote virtues and confront vices. Consultation with scholars and intellectuals, adherence to the rule of law, freedom of expression within ethical boundaries, transparency in public wealth, and accountability of rulers are among the most important principles of this system.

Islamic scholars assert that these features distinguish Islam from other systems, presenting it as a religion that places justice, consultation, and spirituality at the service of human felicity.

