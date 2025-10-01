ABWA Secretary-General Urges Ethical Vigilance as International Order Erodes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The session “Administrative Ethics” held on 1 October 2025 at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly hall brought together the Assembly’s directors and staff, featuring a keynote speech by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the Assembly.

In parts of his speech, referring to the state of international affairs, Ayatollah Ramazani said the world now faces an “odd” environment, full of tensions where basic human principles and human rights are routinely trampled. He warned that many international organizations have been established to consolidate and reinforce the domination of arrogant powers and thereby prevent nations from developing.

“Faith alone is not sufficient; it must be accompanied by knowledge,” he said. “Knowledge without faith has produced the crimes we witness in Gaza today; knowledge without faith is a global threat. The hegemonic system seeks to subdue others and prescribes recipes for their submission.”

Ramazani argued that global coercion has reached a stage where the three words “humiliation, threat, and surrender” stand out in today’s discourse. “The hegemonic system wants to humiliate humanity, to threaten it, and now openly says, ‘You must surrender’,” he said.

Pointing to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza as an expression of that hegemonic system, he added, “Today Israel, which adheres to no law or resolution, is protected by and treated as the red line of the hegemonic order; no criticism is permitted. They initiate wars and call them ‘wars for peace.’ As a result, words such as culture, ethics, human rights, justice, and spirituality have been turned into ridicule.”

Citing a recent remark by Israel’s security minister: “When food is sent to Gaza, we are bothered! Instead of food, we should send bombs to Gaza,” as indicative of the moral depravity behind such policies.

