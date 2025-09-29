Commemoration Ceremony for Martyrs Nasrallah and Safieddine to Be Held in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the anniversary of the martyrdom of the pioneers of the Resistance Axis and prominent Shiite scholars of the Islamic world, Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, a commemoration ceremony will be held in Qom with the participation of Grand Ayatollahs, academic and seminary figures, international institutions, families of martyrs, and various groups of the wilaii people of Qom.

The event is jointly organized by the Office of the Supreme Leader in Qom, the custodianship of the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatemeh Masoumeh (a.s.), the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University, the Seminary Management Center and the Seminary Services Center, the Society and Supreme Council of Seminary Teachers of Qom, the Supreme Council of the Seminary, the Women’s Seminaries and Al-Zahra (a.s.) University, the Qom Governorate, the Islamic Propagation Organization, the Islamic Propagation Office of the Seminary, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, military and law enforcement forces, the Office of the Supreme Leader’s Representative in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, the Al-alBayt (a.s.) Institute, Al-alBayt (a.s.) International University, Imam Sadiq (a.s.) Association, the Assembly of Seminary Representatives, and Resistance groups, including Hezbollah, Hashd al-Shaabi, Kata’ib, Zainabiyoun, Fatemiyoun, Heydariyoun, Hosseiniyoun, as well as the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, after Maghrib and Isha prayers, at the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatemeh Masoumeh (a.s.), in the Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Hall.

