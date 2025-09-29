Mumbai commemorates martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: On September 28, 2025, Masjid-e-Iranian (Mughal Masjid) in Mumbai became a center of solemn reflection and spiritual unity as mourners gathered to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (RA), a revered figure known for his unwavering courage, sacrifice, and resistance against oppression.

The program featured heartfelt speeches by esteemed scholars, including Maulana Syed Roohe Zafar, Maulana Syed Abul Qasim, Maulana Syed Fayyaz Baqir, Maulana Syed Najeebul Hassan Zaidi, and Maulana Syed Husain Mahdi Husaini. Each speaker illuminated different facets of Sayyed Nasrallah’s character—his deep devotion to Allah (SWT), his steadfast loyalty to the path of Wilayat, and his fearless stance against global injustice.

The scholars emphasized that Sayyed Nasrallah’s voice was not merely political but deeply spiritual, rooted in the Quran and the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (AS). They noted that his legacy continues to inspire oppressed communities worldwide to rise with dignity and resist tyranny.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s teachings underscored that resistance is a collective duty of the Ummah, transcending national and sectarian boundaries. His martyrdom reaffirmed the timeless truth that the blood of martyrs nourishes the tree of justice.

Attendees were reminded of their moral responsibility to live with honor, uphold sacrifice and steadfastness, and stand in solidarity with the oppressed—regardless of the challenges faced.

Commemorating Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah (RA) was portrayed not merely as an act of remembrance but as a pledge to carry forward his mission of truth, justice, and resistance. His enduring message calls believers to transform grief into strength and remembrance into purposeful action.

May Allah (SWT) elevate his rank among the martyrs and keep his message alive in the hearts of the faithful.

Event organized by: Isna Ashari Youths Foundation (IAYF) & Masjid-e-Iranian, Mumbai.

