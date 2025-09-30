Georgian Muslim Youth Embrace Quran Education and Moral Training

AhlulBayt News Agency: In an interview, Sheikh Nabiov described religious education as a “sensitive and strategic issue,” stressing that raising awareness in cities and villages and providing youth with sound religious knowledge remain among the institution’s top priorities.

According to Nabiov, 700 students are currently enrolled in 50 Quran courses under the supervision of the General Administration, held in mosques, schools, and rented venues, with some programs also offered online. He noted that several religious sites have been renovated to provide more suitable learning environments.

The head of the General Administration emphasized that quality is a central concern: “Increasing the number of courses is not enough. The level of education is what matters. That is why we organize Quran competitions, training seminars, and continuously monitor teaching methods.”

Highlighting the role of teachers, Nabiov said they receive salaries and symbolic gifts as recognition of their efforts, which has boosted morale and improved the quality of education. For students, motivational programs include Umrah pilgrimages, trips to Karbala and Mashhad, as well as excursions in Tbilisi to broaden their worldview.

He also announced the inauguration of the new building of the Imam Reza Educational Center in Marneuli, equipped with modern facilities, which will begin operating in the new academic year and provide fresh motivation for teachers and students alike.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Nabiov expressed hope that the young Muslims of Georgia would grow into literate, moral, and patriotic individuals, well-versed in both religious and secular sciences. He stressed that the General Administration’s initiatives — from Quran classes to teacher support and new educational centers — are dedicated to achieving this vision.