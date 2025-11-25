  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Pictures

Photos: Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra Martyrdom at Imam Hasan Masjid of Qizilhajili village, Marneuli, Georgia

25 November 2025 - 13:40
News ID: 1754022
Source: Abna24

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha