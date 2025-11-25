Home News Service Pictures Photos: Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra Martyrdom at Imam Hasan Masjid of Qizilhajili village, Marneuli, Georgia 25 November 2025 - 13:40 News ID: 1754022 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Martyrdom of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra at Imam Hasan Mosque of Akhlilala village, Marneuli, Georgia Photos: New academic year for Quranic and religious courses begins at AhlulBayt Center of Marneuli, Georgia Georgian Muslim Youth Embrace Quran Education and Moral Training Georgian Shiites express solidarity with Supreme Leader during Ashura processions Imam Hasan Masjid in Qizilhajili, Georgia donated food packages worth 3000 lari to needy families Photos: Imam Ali birth celebratin at Ahlul Bayt Center in Marneuli, Georgia Photos: Hazrat Fatima martyrdom Ceremony at Ahlul Bayt Center in Marneuli, Georgia Photos: Lovers of Ahlul Bayt commemorate Arbaeen of Imam Hussain in Yağlıca, Marneuli, Georgia 1446-2024 Photos: Opening of Imam Hassan (a.s.) mosque in Georgian Shiite village Photos: Auspicious birth ceremony of Prophet Muhammad & Imam al-Sadiq in Saral village of Marneuli, Georgia
