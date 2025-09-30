Pakistani Scholar: Martyr Nasrallah’s Sacrifice United Islamic Ummah in a Global Struggle Against Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seyyed Shahriar Naqvi, a Pakistani scholar, said that the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah revealed that the Gaza battle was not a limited conflict, but a confrontation between the entire Islamic Ummah and the global front of arrogance.

He made the remarks at a ceremony held in the Quds Hall of the Imam Khomeini Complex (RA) in Qom, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safiuddin, and other leaders of the Resistance Front. The event was attended by seminary and university professors, scholars, and students, particularly English-speaking students residing in Qom.

The program began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by epic songs, poems, and video clips highlighting the lives and struggles of the martyrs of the Resistance, creating a spiritual and passionate atmosphere.

Speakers at the specialized sessions of the gathering emphasized that the blood of the martyrs has not weakened the Resistance but strengthened and deepened it. They described the martyrdom of leaders such as Nasrallah and Safiuddin as a great asset for the Islamic nation and an enduring source of motivation for the younger generation in the struggle against oppression and occupation.

Sheikh Mustafa Araki, in his address, highlighted complete obedience to the Supreme Leader as the essence of Martyr Nasrallah’s personality, stating that such devotion also defined the leadership of Martyr Qassem Soleimani, turning him into an unparalleled commander on the fields of resistance.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Sheikh Ali Qomi underlined that martyrdom in the school of resistance is not a sign of weakness but a reflection of the enemy’s helplessness, noting that the blood of martyrs continues to inspire new generations of resistance leaders.

In his analysis of the Gaza war, Sayyed Naqvi stressed that Western media attempts to portray it as a bilateral conflict between Iran and the Zionist regime, while in reality, the United States, Britain, France, and Germany stand alongside Israel, and Iran is part of a global front defending the oppressed.



/129