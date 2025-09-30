Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 66,055

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 66,055, with 168,346 wounded since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry stated that Gaza hospitals received 50 martyrs and 184 people with various injuries over the past 24 hours, following the continuous Israeli military aggression on the enclave.

The ministry confirmed that during the same 24-hour period, hospitals received five martyrs and 48 injuries resulting from Israeli occupation forces targeting aid seekers. This brings the total number of victims of aid distribution-related incidents (“Martyrs of livelihood”) who reached hospitals to 2,571 martyrs and over 18,817 wounded.

The ministry also noted that a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.

Earlier today, the Gaza Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal, warning that hospital blood banks are threatened with complete shutdown. This is due to the severe depletion of essential laboratory reagents needed for the transfer and testing of blood units and components.

The ministry added that this crisis is accompanied by a severe shortage in the stock of blood units and their components, which is hindering emergency and life-saving interventions for the wounded.

