Al-Quds Brigades declare control of “Quadcopter” aircraft in central Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced on Monday, that it had seized an Israeli quadcopter in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Brigades said: “We seized a Zionist quadcopter while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the central Gaza Strip.”

Palestinian resistance factions continue to confront the Zionist enemy’s vehicles and soldiers penetrating the Gaza Strip as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle and confront the Israeli aggression that has been ongoing for nearly two years.

