Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza continues its work despite approach of occupation vehicles

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said that Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City continues its work despite the difficult conditions and major challenges facing the health sector, in light of the increasing Israeli attacks on the city and the expansion of military incursions deep inside it.

The ministry added that Al-Shifa Medical Complex is still operating and providing medical services to citizens, despite the difficult current situation and the major challenges facing the health sector, especially in Gaza City.

This coincided with the incursion of occupation forces near the community, as Israeli military vehicles were spotted near the headquarters of the United Nations Development Program on Al-Nasr Street, west of Gaza City. Thus, they advanced 500 meters from their previous position at the Al-Muznar intersection on the same street.

