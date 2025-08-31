Israeli forces massacre displaced civilians in Gaza’s Al-Rimal neighborhood

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces carried out a deadly massacre targeting displaced civilians in Gaza City, leaving dozens dead and injured, and causing widespread destruction to homes, buildings, and shops.

Local reports stated that Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building in the northern Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City without issuing any prior warning.

A spokesperson from Al-Shifa Medical Complex confirmed that the hospital received seven martyrs and dozens of injured civilians, including children, following the strike on the Al-Rimal building in western Gaza.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal reported that rescue teams recovered 19 bodies after the Israeli bombardment, which also hit a bakery and a tent in the Al-Nasser neighborhood.

Sources noted that the targeted area was densely populated with displaced families due to recent Israeli military operations and was home to many commercial establishments.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Israeli strike involved three rockets aimed at a single residential building, with no warning given to residents.

Hamas condemned the attack, describing the bombing of the Al-Rimal neighborhood as a genocidal escalation and a deliberate attempt to terrorize and displace civilians.

In an official statement, Hamas called the bombardment a war crime, accusing Israeli leaders of openly admitting to their plans to destroy Gaza City and force its population to flee.

Hamas urged the international community, Arab and Muslim nations, the United Nations, and relevant institutions to take immediate action, impose sanctions, and hold Israeli leaders accountable for crimes against humanity.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel—with full support from the United States—has waged a campaign of genocide in Gaza, marked by mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice.

This campaign has led to 63,371 deaths, 159,835 injuries, over 9,000 missing persons, hundreds of thousands displaced, and famine-related deaths totaling 332, including 123 children.

