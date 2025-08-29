Ansarullah leader: Criminal Zionist regime hell-bent on destruction of Palestinian nation

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement says the Zionist regime is continuously and persistently using every inhumane military and non-military means, such as starvation and siege, to exterminate innocent and civilian individuals in the Gaza Strip.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech on Thursday evening, stressing that “The Zionist enemy is deliberately and openly seeking to destroy the Palestinian nation.”

He emphasized that the ongoing Israeli crimes reflect the “barbarity, ideology, rituals and bleak mentality of the regime.”

Houthi characterized the occupying Tel Aviv regime as vicious and criminal, noting that “The international community is witnessing the most vivid examples of rebellion, felony, destruction of generations, and the shedding of innocent blood.”

The Ansarullah chief stated that the primary target of the Zionist enemy is civilians, who are attacked at the height of barbarity. “This signifies the bankruptcy of the regime and its complete disregard for any human values.”

He said the Tel Aviv regime is committing crimes without any reservations and is violating all principles.

“What the Zionist enemy is doing in Gaza and other areas is not a normal conflict like any other. The actions of the regime are a blatant violation of human rights, humanity, as well as the right to life. They are being perpetrated in a brutal and criminal manner.”

The Ansarullah leader went on to state that Israeli actions form the basis of any aggression, and surrender to them in Arab and Muslim countries constitutes a great disaster and a grave betrayal of responsibilities.

“The Zionist regime's existence is anchored in trampling on the blood, honor, sanctities, and identity of other nations. Some Arab countries consider Israeli actions as merely criminal. This is a false and dangerous perception,” Houthi said.

Targeted attacks on hospitals

The leader of the Ansarullah added that the Tel Aviv regime has been attacking hospitals, including the al-Shifa Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and other medical centers, since the onset of the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, stating that the Zionist entity is an enemy of humanity and has no respect whatsoever for humanitarian values.

“Apart from assassination, the Zionist enemy is taking doctors and medical staff hostage. What Israel did this week as regards the strike on the Nasser Medical Complex falls within the framework of the regime's campaign of despicable crimes,” Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader described targeted attacks on relief and rescue teams, as well as journalists and media personnel, as a heinous crime and part of Israel's long-established approach.

“Zionist forces are committing horrific crimes, pleasingly and openly. What Zionist soldiers said in Israeli media outlets about the assault against the Nasser Complex confirms that it was within the framework of a decision and plan approved by their high-ranking commanders,” Houthi said.

He added, “The Israeli enemy is alien to human nature and human feelings. This represents a clear example of its political and moral bankruptcy.”

The Ansarullah chief highlighted that the Zionist enemy, in aid distribution centers run by the Israeli- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), is committing genocide every day against those who are trying to obtain food. Israel is tormenting these people through forced hunger.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi said many European countries have practically failed to take any effective measures against the Zionist regime in order to stop its atrocities.

“The United States is fully complicit in Zionists’ crimes, and has placed all its capacities at the disposal of the latter’s criminal and barbaric project.

“The State Department is silent about what is happening against Palestinians in Gaza. Americans are complicit in Israel's planned crime and genocide in Gaza,” the Ansarullah leader said.

Houthi emphasized that even the United Nations considers the starvation of Gazans a disgrace for international institutions and the international community. This is while US President Donald Trump is taking contradictory positions, and he himself is a partner in the misdeed.

“All strata of the Muslim world, Muslim governments, leaders, and elites bear humanitarian, moral, and religious duties. They must first and foremost adopt practical positions.

“The Zionist enemy continues to commit crimes because it has confidence in some Arab regimes. It is emboldened and supported by them,” the Ansarullah leader stated.

Houthi further noted that the Zionist enemy continues to target the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the occupied city of al-Quds, and has practically advanced the scheme.

“Zionists are taking practical steps to achieve the goal of destroying the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. This issue has a fundamental and strategic position in the school of Zionism.

“The idea of destroying the sacred site and replacing it with a third Jewish temple has a central position in the beliefs of Zionists. This is a completely serious matter, and not a media hype or sensationalized publicity,” the Ansarullah chief pointed out.